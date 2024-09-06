Since becoming an NFL starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed one of the most sensational runs in sports history. In just six years, he has already compiled a pristine legacy that compares to few others. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is adding to his long list of milestones in Thursday's season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes leaps above Hall of Famer and beloved Chiefs QB Len Dawson for the most passing yards in franchise history, via ClutchPoints. Fittingly, he clears the longstanding 28, 507 mark after linking up with favorite target Travis Kelce.

Mahomes displayed his classic improvisation during the second quarter, evading the Ravens' defensive pressure before throwing a dart to the elite tight end while on the run.

Mahomes and Kelce have given Chiefs Kingdom countless thrills over the years, as the two continue to make memorable moments together on the football field. That iconic connection is a big reason why Kansas City defeated Baltimore in January to advance to yet another Super Bowl. And perhaps, it will propel the team to victory versus the Ravens on Thursday night as well.

Though, what separates Patrick Mahomes from his peers is his ability to enhance the supporting cast members, just like Brady did on the New England Patriots. He keeps feeding embattled wide receiver Rashee Rice (game-high 80 receiving yards at time of print) and also connected with Justin Watson for a 25-yard play.

Even so, the 28-year-old has yet to throw a touchdown pass in this season opener, going 12-of-18 for 188 yards and one interception. The Chiefs have a 20-10 lead in the third quarter. A win would not only be a nice way to cap off Mahomes' history-making night, but it would also allow the franchise to begin its three-peat mission on a positive note.