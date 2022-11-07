Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance.

According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game while rushing for more than 50 yards as well. Against the Titans, the Chiefs signal-caller recorded 446 yards on 43-of-68 pass completion and 63 yards on six carries.

He joins the exclusive club along with the likes of Steve Young, Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson to name a few. The last player to achieve the same feat was Jackson, who recorded 442 passing yards and 62 rushing yards against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Mahomes tonight: 43/68

446 YDS

63 RUSH YDS

2 TOT TD Only the 10th QB in NFL history with 400+ passing yards, 50+ rushing yards in a game. pic.twitter.com/cFruSMxrHA — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2022

As reported earlier as well, Patrick Mahomes is the first Chiefs player to record 400 passing yards in back-to-back games. He tallied 423 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, right before their bye in Week 8.

Behind the incredible offensive display from Mahomes, the Chiefs survived a strong performance from the Titans. Derrick Henry led the way for Tennessee with two rushing TDs, pushing Kansas City to work hard and force overtime. Fortunately for the home team, they have a game-changing player in Mahomes who can take over when the going gets tough.

There is still a lot of football to be played this 2022, and sure enough, it won’t be the last time we’ll see Mahomes make history considering his high level of play with the Chiefs.