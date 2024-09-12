Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made it clear that he won't be endorsing a candidate in the 2024 election. Mahomes and his wife Brittany appear to be staying out of the political spotlight as much as they can, as it's appearing to be bringing some unwanted attention into their lives. Donald Trump previously called Mahomes' wife a “supporter of his campaign.”

It's clear that the six-time Pro Bowler is just trying to focus on football now that his eighth NFL season has started, and less on outside noise. Especially politics.

“I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said, per Dave Skretta of NBC Chicago, before heading out to practice for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It's to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany are great friends with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. There has been a media frenzy surrounding Swift and Mahomes' wife, and Swift announced earlier this week that she'd be endorsing Kamala Harris.

Patrick Mahomes isn't endorsing a presidential candidate

Mahomes isn't allowing this cause any distraction toward the Chiefs' organization. Based on his words, his mind is on his football career, and the well-being of his family. He isn't worried about the different political views of those around him. Only their character.

“Whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views or anything like that,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people, and I was with a lot of great people this week.”

The Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15 at 4:25 PM ET.