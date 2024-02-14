Nick Allegretti is him.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl by taking down Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Las Vegas, Nevada. It was an uphill battle all evening for the Chiefs, who found themselves down 10-0 at one point in the game before battling back to force time, and Mahomes took over from there, finding wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the game winning score and officially cementing Kansas City as a dynasty.

Adversity was a common theme for the Chiefs throughout the evening, including for guard Nick Allegretti, who played all 79 snaps of the Super Bowl despite dealing with a torn UCL in his elbow during the second quarter of the game, per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Now, Patrick Mahomes is shouting out his offensive lineman in a recent post on X of his own.

“Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap!” wrote Mahomes, quote tweeting Pelissero's original post.

To say that Mahomes has already established himself among the all time greats of NFL quarterbacks would be an understatement. Since he took voer starting duties back in 2018, the Chiefs have made six straight AFC Championship Games and played in four Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Next year, Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates will look to pull off the rare three-peat and continue the dynasty's winning ways.