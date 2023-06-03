Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is more than just a football player. He's an athlete. The reigning Super Bowl champion was a legitimate MLB prospect back in his high school days and could pump fastballs in the 92-93 mph range. Well, on Friday, Mahomes put his baseball background to good use at the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Via MLB.com:

That Mahomes guy is good. Does he play any other sports? pic.twitter.com/bAGpAdXDbO — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2023

Yes, we know. It's just softball. But, that's a good-looking swing from Mahomes. Short and compact. It appears that turned out to be a home run too, although it's doubtful it cleared the fence at Kauffman. Ok but wait, there's more. The MVP also shined on defense, making plays like this:

Nasty. Patrick Mahomes is always going to be competitive, no matter what sport. This game meant nothing and as you can see, the Chiefs star wasn't exactly pushing himself to the brink. After all, there's a long football season ahead later this year.

Mahomes is coming off a massive 2022 campaign where he of course led Kansas City to another championship, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He's basically the face of the league at this point and there's little doubt the Chiefs will be a legitimate contender once again.

For what it's worth, Mahomes' father played in the big leagues and the former Texas Tech standout also played baseball very briefly for the Red Raiders before shifting his focus strictly to football. Needless to say, that was the right decision. Nevertheless, it never hurts for him to enjoy another sport he grew up playing.