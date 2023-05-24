Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Between the improbable passes and Super Bowl titles, Patrick Mahomes has done just about everything he can to endear himself to Kansas City Chiefs fans. His latest contract comments show just how dedicated Mahomes is to the Chiefs.

Mahomes is currently playing on a 10-year, $450 million contract. However, as he goes through the rest of his career, Mahomes isn’t looking for the Chiefs to overpay him on his next contract, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

“I worry about my legacy and winning rings [more] than making money at this point,” Mahomes said. “I’ll never do anything that’ll hurt this team. You want to keep the bar pushing. It’s not about being the highest-paid guy.”

On his current salary, Mahomes has the highest cap hit of any quarterback in the NFL. However, he isn’t in the top five QBs in terms of guaranteed money nor base salaries. Players like the New York Giants Daniel Jones and the Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill trump him in that regard.

While $450 million might be a lot of money, Mahomes has played at that level. After just six years in the league, Mahomes already has two Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards and five Pro Bowl nominations.

He isn’t looking for his or the Chiefs success anytime soon. Even if Patrick Mahomes is playing at an otherworldly level, he doesn’t necessarily need to be paid like it. If Kansas City needs help in other areas, Mahomes seems willing to take a pay cut to facilitate it. The quarterback is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Chiefs win.