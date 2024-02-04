Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes' father is potentially facing a serious prison sentence over DWI arrest.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was recently arrested with a DWI charge in the state of Texas. It's reportedly the third time he's been arrested for this crime. The father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback might be in some serious trouble now, as a prison sentence may be his punishment.

It's now known that Mahomes Sr. served 40 days in jail over weekends during his second DWI charge. However, this time around, he could be facing a prison sentence between two to 10 years due to Texas law, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“In this case, no one was injured. However, under Texas law, Mahomes Sr. faces two to 10 years in prison, given that it would be his third DUI offense.”

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured or worse. With that said, nothing is set in stone just yet. The arrest just took place on Saturday, February 3. So, there will be some time before anybody actually knows what Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s punishment will be. But considering it's Texas law, there is a real chance he could face the two to 10 year prison sentence.

All of this is just impeccable timing for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes is focused on playing in the Super Bowl as he hopes to win his third ring. Meanwhile, his father gets arrested for a DWI for the third time in his life. The distractions are at an all-time high right now for the superstar quarterback.

Only time will tell how this whole situation plays out. Patrick Mahomes Sr. will likely be in the news cycle and rumor mill until a punishment is given.