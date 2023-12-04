The Chiefs didn't get a blatant pass interference call late in their loss to the Packers, leading to a unique reaction from Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a surprising 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season. Late in the game, though, it looked like the Packers benefitted from a missed pass interference call, leading to a somewhat surprising reaction from Patrick Mahomes after the game.

Mahomes didn't have his greatest night in this one (21/33, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT), but he had a chance to lead a game-tying drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter. With the ball at midfield, Mahomes took a shot for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who appeared to get run into early by Carrington Valentine. The referees didn't agree, and after the game, Mahomes made it clear that he wasn't going to let the missed call impact him or his team too much.

Via Jeff Darlington:

“I respect this answer from Patrick Mahomes on the missed PI call: ‘It is what it is, man. Obviously the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they're letting guys play. I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field. It’s a hard job, man. When we’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.' I’m not sure many players would have that same restraint, even when bad calls went both ways. Mahomes refuses to let negative energy leak into his lockerroom. Just a different mentality.”

Patrick Mahomes not letting missed call impact the Chiefs

This sort of missed call would usually elicit quite a fiery response from players, but Mahomes showed great restraint by not getting too worked up over it. Human error in officiating happens, and sometimes it goes against your team. The other side of the coin is that sometimes it benefits your team; the Chiefs were simply unlucky to end up on the wrong side of this call.

Even with this loss, the Chiefs are still in control of the AFC West, but they have now lost two of their last three games, and have another tough outing on the slate in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes and the Chiefs will be anxious to bounce back and get in the win column, but they won't be able to do so if they are hung up on this game. Luckily, it doesn't appear that will be the case here.