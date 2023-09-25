Patrick Mahomes has yet to meet Taylor Swift personally, but with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce reportedly dating the singer, he's expecting to meet her pretty soon.

The Chiefs QB said as much on Sunday following their Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears. When asked about Swift's attendance in their game to support her rumored beau, Mahomes has some high praises for the music artist. He then mentioned how he has never gotten the chance to personally meet Tay Tay.

“She's a pop star, she's a tremendous singer–tremendous at everything she does,” Mahomes said of Swift, via Bleacher Report. “I haven't got to meet her, but if she ends up with Travis, I'll probably get to meet her at some point. Seems like a good person, so hopefully I get to meet her one day.”

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have yet to make anything official about their rumored romance, the “Anti-Hero” singer's attendance in the game at Arrowhead Stadium is all but proof that there's something going on between them. Add it to the fact that Kelce mentioned about inviting Swift to their home game, and his brother Jason Kelce saying that the dating buzz is “100 percent true” and fans can connect the dots about their relationship.

It remains to be seen when Kelce will introduce Swift to Mahomes, but the Chiefs TE certainly owe one to his QB. After the game, Mahomes did say he felt some pressure to throw to Kelce considering that Swift was there to watch him. He couldn't let his guy down. That's the ultimate wingman right there.

Perhaps the next time Swift watches a Chiefs home game, we'll see her hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife.