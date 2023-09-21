Travis Kelce finally addressed the rumors of his romance with Taylor Swift on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

Everyone from his brother Jason Kelce to private sources has spilled on the Swift situation. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Travis reveals that he “threw the ball in her court.”

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. We'll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce said.

The rumors of romance between Kelce and Swift began swirling a few weeks back.

Travis Kelce is currently in his eleventh NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's coming off of his second Super Bowl win (which he beat his brother's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for).

Taylor Swift is currently in the prime of her career. Her “Eras” tour has broken records left, right, and center. While tickets are sold out at every show, a concert film will premiere in theaters next month. The concert film is projecting to open as big as some Marvel films at the box office.

In 2024, Swift will bring her “Eras” tour to Japan, all across Europe, and back to the United States. Additionally, she recently re-recorded her fourth (Taylor's Version) album 1989 (Taylor's Version). That album is due out on October 27. It'll be her second release of the year after Speak Now (Taylor's Version) came out earlier this year.