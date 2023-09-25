Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a dominant home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. On the afternoon, Mahomes completed 24 of 33 passes for 272, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in what ultimately became a 41-10 victory for the Chiefs.

In attendance at Arrowhead Stadium was entertainer Taylor Swift, who recently has been rumored to be dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

After the game, Mahomes made a hilarious reference to the heavily speculated-upon relationship in his postgame interview.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I heard she was in the house… I felt a little bit of pressure, so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” Patrick Mahomes had to find Travis Kelce for a touchdown with Taylor Swift in attendance 😂pic.twitter.com/QcFbC6ronU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

“I heard she was in the house,” said Mahomes. “…I felt a little bit of pressure, so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis… I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Taylor Swift was indeed watching the game from a box high above the Arrowhead Stadium field alongside Travis Kelce's mother. Kelce, for his part, also had a strong game, hauling in seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The big victory over the Bears improved the Chiefs' 2023 record to 2-1, as they seem to have fully put their opening night loss to the Detroit Lions fully in the rearview mirror.

Although there was some talk of a slow start for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, at least by their lofty standards, those concerns were put to bed on Sunday.

Up next for the Chiefs is a road game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. That game is slated to begin at 8:20 PM ET.