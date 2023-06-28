Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the best duos in the NFL, and Mahomes had high praise for his superstar tight end recently.

“Travis is definitely the best player I've thrown to,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Tom Kludt of Vanity Fair. “With how big he is and the way he is able to run routes and make plays happen, is a really rare thing.”

The only other player that could possibly be in this conversation is Tyreek Hill, who had plenty of great seasons with Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now, Tyreek Hill is with the Dolphins, and is still one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

Mahomes described his relationship with Travis Kelce off of the field as well.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Travis is definitely my closest teammate,” Mahomes said, via Kludt. “I would say our friendship is more like a brotherhood – we're brothers now and our families get along together. I'm part of his family and he's part of mine.”

Mahomes and Kelce just won their second Super Bowl together, defeating Travis' brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Tyreek Hill was a key part of Mahomes and Kelce's first Super Bowl win, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Many thought that the Chiefs would potentially take a step back after Hill left, but that ended up not being the case. The team is still a contender. Hill hopes that the Dolphins turn into contender in the near future as well, they have a stacked roster on paper.