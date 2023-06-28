Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce once dealt with a season-long suspension while in college at Cincinnati due to failing a drug test after using marijuana, and Kelce made a bold claim about how many NFL players use marijuana now.

“If you just stop (using) in the middle of July, you're fine,” Travis Kelce said, via Cody Benjamin. “A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass (drug tests) because everybody's working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody's really getting hit for it anymore.”

Under rules that were revised by the NFL in 2021, players are required to undergo a single annual marijuana test at the start of training camp. Because of this revised rule, Travis Kelce told Vanity Fair that he estimates anywhere from 50 to 80 percent of the NFL currently uses cannabis, according to Benjamin.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kelce of the Chiefs is not the only one to suggest that a large majority of the league uses marijuana. Former tight end Martellus Bennett suggested that 89 percent of the NFL uses marijuana. Former running back Ricky Williams, who was suspended multiple times for drug-related reasons, suggested that at least 80 percent of players use marijuana, according to Benjamin.

Retired players like Marshawn Lynch, Tiki Barber and Calvin Johnson have invested in medical or recreational cannabis companies in recent years since it was legalized in many states.

It is interesting to see former players like Martellus Bennett and Ricky Williams echo the sentiments of Kelce. No one truly knows the amount of players who use marijuana, but it might be a logical conclusion.