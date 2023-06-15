The Kansas City Chiefs were dealing with a slew of injuries heading into their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid had to get creative in order to fill the void left by injuries to players such as Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Jerick McKinnon, to name a handful. Apparently, coach Reid's tactics included Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing an unexpected role in their preparations for Super Bowl LVII.

Actually, it wasn't just one role Edwards-Helaire played. According to the 24-year-old running back, he was actually asked to play nearly every position possible in the build-up to the big game:

“I practiced that week, the whole week,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “I played receiver that week. I played the Z and the Zebra. I pretty much played every position with the exception of quarterback and O-Line throughout practicing that week. So, I was, in my mind I was kind of thinking that (I would play). I got activated on like Tuesday or Wednesday of that week. I really don’t know. Initially, it was really just going out there and I didn’t think I would play. I started practicing, coach kind of told me he (trusted me) to keep things going smoothly for the biggest game of the year. So, why not have you go out there and play receiver and keep everything rolling?”

Edwards-Helaire was himself dealing with an injury and it wasn't until a few days before the Super Bowl that he was actually activated. He ended up being a healthy scratch, though, with coach Reid opting not to use him against the Eagles.

Be that as it may, Clyde Edwards-Helaire does not hold much regret. He knew what the team required of him before and during their biggest game of the season, and he did all he can to help the Chiefs:

“I did everything that I need to do in order for us to win that game,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That’s just what it was. They called my number and I was out there.”