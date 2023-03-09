Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2022 campaign as Super Bowl champions. Once again, they looked to be the most dominant team in the NFL. But instead of being a roster full of elite talent on offense, this unit found success through their young playmakers. Outside of Travis Kelce, this offense leaned on players looking to make their mark on the NFL. Now as they gain even more experience, they will only get better. But this team could still look to add playmakers.

Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs could lose two of their best options through the air in free agency. Both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman put together solid campaigns in 2022 and could look to earn a payday on the open market. If they do in fact leave, Kadarius Toney would likely be pushed to the lead spot at wide receiver. With his injury history, and a lack of depth at the position, addressing pass catchers in free agency could be key.

With a free agent class full of talented pass catchers, the Chiefs could add a reliable option on an affordable deal. But when looking at the Chiefs offense, there is one wide receiver that could be the best fit.

The Chiefs must sign wide receiver Darius Slayton in free agency

During his four seasons with the New York Giants, wide receiver Darius Slayton has developed into one of the NFL’s most underrated pass catchers. Over 59 regular season games, he has recorded 170 receptions for 2,554 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

While the former fourth-round pick has at times struggled with drops, he has remained consistent. He has recorded at least 700 receiving yards in each of his three seasons, while also staying relatively healthy in each campaign. In fact, Slayton has never played less than 13 games in a season up to this point.

Darius Slayton has consistently found success with his speed. Through the burst that he displays, he can win anywhere on the field. This includes down the field, where he has been a reliable playmaker. Adding his speed alongside Mahomes’ ability to push the ball down the field could help Slayton take his game to new heights.

With the addition of Slayton, the Chiefs would also be gaining a legitimate playmaker in the wide receiver room. He would also have the luxury of once again playing alongside Kadarius Toney.

At the moment, it appears that Toney will likely be the Chiefs WR1 in 2023. Following his arrival from the Giants in 2022, the young wide receiver showed potential. In seven regular-season games with the team, he recorded 14 receptions for 171 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added 59 rushing yards and one touchdown on five total carries.

Toney also played a key role in the Chiefs Super Bowl run. Over the three games he played, he recorded seven receptions for 50 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While Toney will step into an elevated role, the Chiefs could still do with adding firepower to the wide receiver room. If both Hardman and Smith-Schuster depart in free agency, much of the focus would once again fall on Kelce. While the star tight end was near perfect in 2022, recording 110 receptions, 1,338 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns, he will be entering his 11th NFL season. The Chiefs could very well look to take some of the pressure off of him to consistently produce.

Bringing in Darius Slayton would give this Mahomes-led offense a new weapon. It could also give them a player that is built to fit the scheme.