The Kansas City Chiefs upcoming AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is starting to get heated. Even Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas came out and defended his quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Lucas was responding to a message from Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. Pureval called out Mahomes and joked that Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow was asked to take a paternity test to see if he was Mahomes and the Chiefs’ father. Lucas clapped back at Pureval and took more of the high road. But he still made sure to defend his beloved Chiefs.

“No need to respond,” Lucas tweeted. “KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday.”

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals earlier this season. Cincinnati also came out on top of last year’s AFC Championship. Quinton Lucas is confident that the buck stops here and that the Chiefs will come out victorious.

Going in their favorite, Patrick Mahomes has been completely removed from the team’s injury report. After suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ 27-20 Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes is now on track to play.

Having Mahomes on the field will be crucial. Lucas is looking for all of Kansas City to support the Chiefs. Arrowhead is known for being one of the loudest stadiums, and Lucas wants Kansas City to live up to their reputation.

Lucas had no time for Pureval’s petty jokes. He’s ready for the Chiefs took prove who is the better team in this year’s AFC Championship Game.