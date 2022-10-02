Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Marquez Valdes-Scantling update for Chiefs’ Week 4 game vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Any matchup against Tom Brady is a huge one for Patrick Mahomes, so he will need the supporting cast around him to be at its best. Fortunately for him, a Marquez Valdes-Scantling update will help ensure that the passing game can perform at its best ability.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Valdes-Scantling will look to play against the Buccaneers. He is listed as questionable with an abdomen injury but plans to be available for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

#Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), listed as questionable, is planning to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

Through three games with the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 10 catches and 105 receiving yards, both of which rank fourth on the team. He has been a key option for Mahomes after leaving the Green Bay Packers in free agency and will be helpful as the Chiefs look to take down a tough Bucs defense.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries all over their receiving core. New addition Cole Beasley will team up with Mike Evans, who returns after a one-game suspension, while the statuses of Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage are all uncertain. Tom Brady will be tested greatly as he looks to keep pace with Mahomes and his deep bag of weapons.

Mahomes and Brady matching up always pits their legacies against one another. The battle between old school and new school is always interesting to watch and will especially be the case as Brady faces an uphill battle.