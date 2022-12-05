By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, falling to 9-3 on the season. But their loss wasn’t without a few talking points.

One, in particular, occurred in the first half. Cincinnati was trying to get their personnel right, but mistakingly had 12 men on the field. Cameras caught Bengals safety Jessie Bates III falling to the ground out of nowhere.

Bates didn’t seem too bothered shortly after going down. He stood in the huddle not too long after, and quickly found his way back on the field.

Many across football Twitter were up in arms over the apparent fake injury. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter to voice her thoughts.

Like is this actually allowed?😂 https://t.co/JQPGZlasvA — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 4, 2022

While the “injury” may not have had a huge impact on the outcome of the game, it definitely created a buzz. Former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz took a hard stance against faking injuries in games.

“They should start fining guys and teams when they see on film how obviously fake the injury is. Also I know Bates is the one wearing the headpiece so he hears the instructions but maybe you don’t want your top guy to be the one ‘hurt,'” Schwartz said on Twitter.

Bates had himself a solid game for the Bengals, the “injury” notwithstanding. He led the team with eight tackles as Cincinnati closed out a 27-24 victory.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back from this loss. Kansas City hits the road the next two weeks, taking on the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. It’s the first of two games between Denver and the Chiefs in a four-week span.