There are only a few days before the football world flock to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58. Big names like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and Travis Kelce among others have a chance to be immortalized in the annals of history or get sent packing. All of these players are seen as heroes to their former schools and neighborhoods just for making it to the big game. Even Kansas City Chiefs weapon Rashee Rice got some love from his local community.

Banners and farewell cards were scattered and held up on the street where Rashee Rice resides. All of these were an effort for the neighbors to send him off for Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs receiver was seen driving away from home as he was surprised by all of his fans who went out to the streets just to show their support, via Pranav Sriraman of Pocket Pass Podcast.

Rashee Rice’s neighbors wishing him farewell before he heads off to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0SKtWU4iCM — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) February 4, 2024

So far, Rice has not disappointed in the Chiefs' postseason run. Against a tough Baltimore Ravens secondary, he was able to connect with Patrick Mahomes on eight receptions. This netted the Chiefs 46 receiving yards with an average gain of 5.8 per catch. The only player who recorded more than him was Travis Kelce who also broke Jerry Rice's postseason catches record.

Now, the Chiefs are faced with a big challenge. Rice will need to deal with Chase Young, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner among other 49ers defenders. They will also have to outgun an offense with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel at the helm. All of this happens in Allegiant Stadium so he will need all the support that he can get.