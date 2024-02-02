Rashee Rice couldn't quite believe what he was seeing

Regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history, Andy Reid continues to add to his decorated career. Fresh off a Conference Championship win with the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, Reid is now making preparations for another Super Bowl appearance.

Of course, to be able to coach at such a high level, one must have a profound knowledge of the sport as well as years and years of experience. And based on a video, it seems like Big Red's love for football developed at a very young age.

Back in 1971, a 13-year-old Andy Reid took part in a Punt, Pass and Kick competition during a Monday Night Football game. Reid, who already looked massive compared to his peers, was seen throwing a rainbow pass…and Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice couldn't help but laugh about it.

Rice was shown the video of his coach and immediately, the rookie hilariously burst into giggles, in disbelief at what he was seeing. (clip via Cody Tapp)

Rashee Rice’s genuine reaction to the viral Andy Reid punt pass and kick video makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/1mEyp1b3Ss — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 2, 2024

Rashee Rice has surpassed expectations under Andy Reid

This season, Rice has surpassed expectations as a second-round pick. The wideout finished the regular season with totals of 79 catches, seven touchdowns and 938 yards, tallying the second-most receiving yards on the team behind Travis Kelce. Additionally, in the Chiefs' three postseason games, Rice managed 223 yards, 20 catches and a touchdown.

At only 23 years of age, Rice is expected to continue improving under a veteran coach like Andy Reid. And as for Reid, he might have found a solution to the team's WR problems in the form of Rashee Rice. Still, it might be best if Big Red doesn't end up discovering the rookie's reaction to his famous throw.