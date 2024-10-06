The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl championship, are facing a significant setback as wide receiver Rashee Rice sustained a potentially season-ending leg injury during their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He collided with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at SoFi Stadium, who was attempting to tackle the Chargers player who intercepted his pass:

While initial fears suggested a torn ACL, the exact nature of the injury has not yet been confirmed.

Rice is currently consulting with medical professionals, including renowned surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper, and may undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure to assess the full extent of the damage. The Chiefs are awaiting further information on Rice's condition to determine his recovery timeline and future availability.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the procedure could reveal the following possibilities, via NFL.com:

“The testing could reveal damage to the PCL and LCL, but no damage to the ACL.

It could show the ACL is damaged enough to require a full reconstruction, while also showing damage to the supporting ligaments.

The scope could reveal just limited damage to the supporting ligaments and no surgery will be required.”

One of the lone remaining undefeated teams, the Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night and are hoping to improve their record to a perfect 5-0.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has become one of the NFL's top young players

Rice is the current leader on the Chiefs with 24 receptions and 288 yards this season, and naturally, the team is hoping he'll be able to return at some point.

According to head coach Andy Reid, these kinds of injuries are simply part of the game, via ESPN:

“We're really hoping that things work out for the best, but let's just see where it goes and leave it up to the doctors to see,” Reid said.

“Rashee's had a phenomenal year. Unfortunately, in this league injuries happen, and life goes on, so we always expected the next guys to step up and roll, and it's no different now. There's not another Rashee. There [are] other guys, though, that are very, very good, so we'll be fine.”

Taken with the 55th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rice has already racked up an impressive 1,226 yards on 103 receptions with nine touchdowns in his career.