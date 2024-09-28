About a year ago, Taylor Swift shocked the world when she began showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games. In October 2023, she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship took shape just as the team's season did. Swift then made her viral appearances into the playoffs, as well as Kansas City's Super Bowl victory. Not much has changed through three weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.

Swift had a perfect attendance record through Weeks 1 and 2, but she was nowhere to be found when the Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

It appears that the talented singer/songwriter had a scheduling conflict, as she continues to prep for The Eras Tour in November. Bad news for the Swifties who've enjoyed seeing the camera find her on Sundays.

“Going to the game in Atlanta wasn’t possible because she had scheduled time with some friends, like Gigi Hadid, whom she spent time with on the weekend, and other friends that she hasn’t seen in a while,” an insider said, per Sunni Upal of The U.S. Sun.

“She wanted to hang out with them before returning to the tour soon. But she plans to return to the next game to support Travis. They talked on the phone before the game and after the game, too. She wanted to congratulate him on the win!”

Kelce had another rough outing in the Chiefs' 22-17 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3. The nine-time Pro Bowler caught four passes for 30 yards, and failed to score a touchdown for the third consecutive game. It has been the worst start in any season of his professional career.

When will Taylor Swift be at another Chiefs game?

The Swifties can rest easy, because it appears that this was only a one-week absence. She plans to attend the Chiefs' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

It's uncertain whether or not Swift's presence at Sunday's game will be a boost for the struggling Kelce, as he hasn't been locked-in with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the degree that fans are used to seeing. He now has eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns in the 2024-25 season.

How much of it is due to the increasing attention and popularity that comes with dating one of the biggest musical icons in the world, and how much is due to his seasoned body betraying him at the age of 34?

Either way, the Chiefs have to get Kelce more involved if they want to continue their streak of perfection.