Heading into this NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on many people's radars. But with the Chiefs heading into Week 3, Kelce has been quiet on the field. Kelce has only been targeted 12 times, catching eight passes for a nice 69 yards. Those numbers are the fewest in any three-game span within a single season of his career. Kelce has run 82 routes in 2024, averaging 0.8 yards per route run, per Next Gen Stats. However, Kelce has 0 touchdowns, making some wonder if Father Time has finally caught up to him. But after Kelce called himself trash after his slow start and some blamed his partner Taylor Swift, the world's most famous boyfriend decided to speak up and set the record straight.
“I'm ready to rock, baby,” said Kelce after Chiefs practice.
Kelce then went on to say that he's been physically ready all season long and that his low receiving production doesn't bother him. Would he like a few touchdowns a few weeks into the season? Sure. But what matters more to Kelce is that Kansas City converts in the red zone and wins. Kelce's status as one of the greatest tight ends of all time is solidified. So before he retires, he likely wants another championship or two. If that means less offensive production, then so be it.
What Chiefs star Travis Kelce also had to say about his production
Despite the slow start for Kelce, he's not fretting. On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end said Patrick Mahomes is simply finding the open guy.
“Whatever it is, it's football, baby. Come on now,” Kelce said. “I'm not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense. I think Pat's doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. We just have to keep finding… It's a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we're just finding how to have success throughout the season.”
The nine-time Pro Bowler again reaffirmed he's more worried about stacking wins than counting catches.
“I've had a lot of catches in this league, man,” he said. “I'm not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when the ball is thrown my way. Who doesn't? But it has everything to do with execution and making sure we're doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That's always going to be the goal….
“And if it doesn't [turn], as long as we're winning football games, we're good to go, baby.”