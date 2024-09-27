Heading into this NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on many people's radars. But with the Chiefs heading into Week 3, Kelce has been quiet on the field. Kelce has only been targeted 12 times, catching eight passes for a nice 69 yards. Those numbers are the fewest in any three-game span within a single season of his career. Kelce has run 82 routes in 2024, averaging 0.8 yards per route run, per Next Gen Stats. However, Kelce has 0 touchdowns, making some wonder if Father Time has finally caught up to him. But after Kelce called himself trash after his slow start and some blamed his partner Taylor Swift, the world's most famous boyfriend decided to speak up and set the record straight.

“I'm ready to rock, baby,” said Kelce after Chiefs practice.

Kelce then went on to say that he's been physically ready all season long and that his low receiving production doesn't bother him. Would he like a few touchdowns a few weeks into the season? Sure. But what matters more to Kelce is that Kansas City converts in the red zone and wins. Kelce's status as one of the greatest tight ends of all time is solidified. So before he retires, he likely wants another championship or two. If that means less offensive production, then so be it.

What Chiefs star Travis Kelce also had to say about his production