Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, finds the former's relationship with Taylor Swift “interesting.”

At the premiere of Travis' acting debut, Grotesquerie, his mom spoke to Page Six about the relationship. She praised him for being a “good guy,” “Kind,” and “generous.” She also thinks Swift is the same way.

“I hope they're having a good time,” she added.

This sounds like an endorsement of the relationship from Donna Kelce. She was previously seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift in a suite. Ed Kelce, her husband, has also interacted with Swift in the past.

Grotesquerie is Travis Kelce's acting debut. He will star in the series alongside Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez, and Raven Goodwin. The 10-episode miniseries is scheduled to premiere on September 25, 2024, on FX.

Ryan Murphy co-created the series with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Murphy is best known for creating American Horror Stories, Glee, and Monster.

The series follows a detective and a local nun who work together to reveal the origin of a series of crimes. Nash and Diamond star as Detective Lois Tyron and Sister Megan, respectively.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

On September 24, 2023, Taylor Swift broke the internet when she attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears to support Travis Kelce. Since then, the two have been entrenched in pop culture's biggest relationship.

The origins of their relationship began a couple of months prior. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that he attempted to give Swift his number after seeing her Eras Tour. This did not work, as Swift did not greet the VIP guests.

Instead, she showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Bears. They won that game 41-10. Throughout the rest of the season, Swift continued to be a good luck charm for the Chiefs.

Their season culminated in a Super Bowl victory over the San Fransisco 49ers. The championship was their third in the Patrick Mahomes and Kelce era. Swift attended 13 of their games in the 2023 NFL season, with them winning 10 of them.

She has also attended two of the Chiefs' three games thus far in the 2024 NFL season. They won both games she attended (and one that she did not). With her Eras Tour hiatus continuing for a few more weeks, perhaps she will show up to more games to support her boyfriend.

The Chiefs' 2024 season

Kelce, meanwhile, is riding high with the Chiefs. They are 3-0 to start their season, beating the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons thus far. Soon, the Chiefs have games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and 49ers.

It has not been a storybook start for Kelce though, who is coming off of a down year. For the first time since 2015, Kelce failed to top 1,000 yards in 2023.

His 2024 season has continued that downward trajectory. Kelce has just eight receptions for 69 yards in the Chiefs' first three games. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass.