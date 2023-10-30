As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make a move with the second half of the season looming. It may not come in the way of a significant acquisition though, as the latest rumor revolves around the Chiefs shopping Richie James.

The two sides are reportedly working on a deal to ship the wide receiver out of Kansas City, according to Jeremy Fowler. The 28-year-old has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23 with a knee injury but is healthy now and would be available to play for any team that might trade for him.

James has one catch for six yards this season, returning kicks and punts for a total of 38 yards in two games. He signed with the Chiefs in April after being a viable weapon for the New York Giants in 2022.

James played in all 17 games last season, hauling in 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 11 catches for 82 yards in two playoff games.

A crowded but mostly unproven Chiefs wide receiver room brought in a familiar face earlier this month. Kansas City acquired Meocole Hardman from the New York Jets, reuniting with the two-time Super Bowl champion. That further moved Richie James down the depth chart, making it clear that a trade may go down soon.

The Chiefs are coming off a shock loss to the Denver Broncos and might need some reinforcements before the playoff push. Trading Richie James could open up other avenues to acquire some impactful talent.