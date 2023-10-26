The Kansas City Chiefs have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. However, to take their offense to the next level and make a serious run to repeat, the defending champions must trade for DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers in the league, with a proven track record of success. In this article, we will discuss why the Chiefs must make this trade, and why it is the missing piece to their championship puzzle.

Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Chiefs have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 6-1 record so far. They have been led by their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in just seven games. The Chiefs' offense has been explosive, averaging over 25.0 points per game, and their defense has been solid, allowing just 15.0 points per game. The Chiefs have been dominant in their victories, with an average margin of victory of over 10.0 points. However, their one loss came on opening night against a tough opponent, the Detroit Lions, and exposed some weaknesses in their offense.

DeAndre Hopkins' NFL Career So Far

Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, with a proven track record of success. He has played for the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and the Arizona Cardinals and has been named to the Pro Bowl five times. Hopkins has over 11,600 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns in his career and has been a consistent threat in the passing game. He has a rare combination of size, speed, and hands. As such, Hopkins is a nightmare for opposing defenses. He is a true game-changer and would be a valuable addition to any team.

Here we will look at why the Kansas City Chiefs must trade for DeAndre Hopkins to take offense to the next level in 2023.

Missed Opportunity

Throughout the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were often linked to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Head coach Andy Reid reportedly maintained contact with the five-time Pro Bowler during his free agency period. However, due to the ongoing contract dispute with Chris Jones, the Chiefs were unable to persuade Hopkins to join their team.

Now, three months later, the Chiefs have resolved their contract situation with Jones and have a fresh opportunity to pursue Hopkins.

New Chance

Recently, the Tennessee Titans revealed their trade deadline plans by trading All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Given their last-place standing in the AFC South with a 2-4 record, the Titans seem to be in a selling mode. We think Hopkins could be the next player they decide to trade.

According to one NFL general manager, the Titans could potentially receive a second-round draft pick in exchange for Hopkins. Of course, opinions on his trade value vary. The reality is that Hopkins may not fetch much for Tennessee in return.

Regardless of the cost, whether it's a late second-round pick or a mid-round selection, the Chiefs should seize the opportunity to bolster their passing game by adding Hopkins.

The Tennessee Titans are open to trading DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/FzS6nK4CcA — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 25, 2023

Make The Strong Even Stronger

Sure, the quarterback-tight end duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continues to be highly effective. Still, the Chiefs are in need of reliable wide receivers. With the exception of rookie Rashee Rice, no other Chiefs wide receiver has managed to score more than one touchdown this season.

Keep in mind that Kadarius Toney was expected to be the team's primary wide receiver this season. However, he has had games where he recorded just 15 receiving yards or less in four out of seven games played. He has surpassed 35 yards receiving in only two of his 14 games with the Chiefs. Furthermore, breakout hopeful Justyn Ross has had limited involvement, receiving just six total targets. Adding to the woes, Ross was arrested on Monday.

Ideal Fit

At 31 years old, DeAndre Hopkins may not be the perennial All-Pro he once was. That said, his presence would significantly boost the performance of every wide receiver on the Kansas City roster. This move would also provide Kelce with a formidable partner in the passing game. That's something the team has been missing since the departure of Tyreek Hill in 2022.

Take note that Hopkins has had a strong start to the season, with 27 receptions for 376 yards in six games. This includes an outstanding eight-reception, 140-yard performance in Week 5. Since 2014, he ranks fifth in the NFL for receiving touchdowns with 69.

Moreover, Hopkins comes at a reasonable salary cap hit of just $3.66 million for this season. This makes him an ideal short-term addition for a true championship-contending team like the Chiefs.

Looking Ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs must trade for DeAndre Hopkins to take their offense to the next level. Hopkins is a proven game-changer and would be a valuable addition to any team. The Chiefs have a talented roster, but they need to make a move to take them to the next level. Adding Hopkins would improve their wide receiver corps and show their win-now mentality. The Chiefs have the potential to be a championship team, and adding Hopkins would be the missing piece to their championship puzzle.