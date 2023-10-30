From one tight end to another, former player Shannon Sharpe took issue with Travis Kelce attending Game 1 of the MLB World Series Friday between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. This was more so because of the performance the Kansas City Chiefs were to have as they lost to the Denver Broncos yesterday in upsetting fashion, 24-9.

In his YouTube show “The Nightcap” with Chad Johnson, he said that he was disappointed with his performance Sunday in the Week 8 matchup as it doesn't look good since he was at the Rangers game.

“We know the only receiver [Patrick Mahomes] can consistently count on is Travis Kelce, and he didn’t have his best day,” Sharpe said. “And I’m kind of disappointed because, Friday night he was at the Rangers game.”

Unc and Ocho discuss Travis Kelce's trip to the World Series@ochocinco: "What's wrong with that? You're not gonna tell me you can't enjoy yourself on a Friday night"@ShannonSharpe: "It was in Texas. He lives in KANSAS CITY" Tap in to a new episode of Nightcap:… pic.twitter.com/VL8jAaNPSR — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) October 30, 2023

This prompted Johnson to retort by asking why there's anything wrong with that, most likely implying that if the Chiefs had won, there wouldn't be a problem with it. Sharpe said it's a bad look because it's in the middle of the season.

“It was in Texas. He lives in Kansas City,” Sharpe said. “It’s an awful look. It’s a terrible look.”

In the loss against the Broncos, Kelce recorded six catches for 58 yards. It was an absolutely surprising loss for the Chiefs as besides being the Super Bowl champions from the season prior, the team has had the Broncos number for some time now. According to Sports Illustrated, it was the “first time in the last 17 meetings that the Chiefs had lost” to the Broncos.

It doesn't get any easier for the Chiefs as they now travel to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.