The Kansas City Chiefs had been on a major roll, winning 6 games in a row following their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. They figured to keep it going against the last-place Denver Broncos, a team that had lost 16 straight decisions to Kansas City. NFL fans had a lot of interest in the game involving the defending Super Bowl champions and stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

However, fans that were looking for pop star Taylor Swift to root on Kelce were disappointed because she did not attend the game in the Mile High City.

The expected victory did not happen, as the inspired Broncos picked up a 24-9 victory over Kansas City. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been largely criticized since leaving the Seattle Seahawks and moving onto Denver, threw 3 touchdown passes and he did not throw an interception. He was joined by running back Javonte Williams, who carried the ball 27 times for 85 yards.

The Broncos defense tormented the Chiefs with 2 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries. Safety Justin Simmons led the way with 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defensed.

Some fans thought the Chiefs' subpar performance was due to Swift's absence, and they made the effort to troll Mahomes, Kelce and the team.

Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 241 yards with 2 interceptions and he did not throw an interception. Kelce finished as the Chiefs leading receiver in the game, but he was limited to 6 receptions for 58 yards.

Perhaps Travis Kelce would have had a more productive day if the pop superstar had been in a luxury suite rooting him on.