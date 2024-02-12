Shannon Sharpe delivers a loud take about Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes further cemented his legacy in the NFL with another Super Bowl win Sunday night. Kansas City's win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas has also fueled Mahomes' GOAT credentials in the eyes of many, but former NFL star Shannon Sharpe isn't ready to anoint the signal-caller as the best to ever do it. It seems that it's just too early for him to declare Mahomes as the GOAT.

Sharpe, however, made it clear that for him, the Chiefs superstar QB is unquestionably the best player in his position in the NFL today, and it's not even close, according to the First Take host.

.@ShannonSharpe doesn't believe Patrick Mahomes proved he's the G.O.A.T. in the Super Bowl 👀 "He just proved he's the best quarterback currently playing in the league and it's not close." pic.twitter.com/f4NUjd6Gx1 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 12, 2024

Whether Mahomes is not the GOAT or not, he's clearly on the right track and pace to become widely considered as The One.

At the risk of ad nauseam, let it be reiterated here again: Mahomes already has three Super Bowl rings and yet he's still just 28 years old. So much remains in front of Mahomes, who also has three Super Bowl MVPs and two MFL MVPs to his name.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is generally considered as the player Mahomes is chasing after for the GOAT claim. With age and time on his side, Mahomes can't be denied at least the consideration of becoming owner of that honor when he's done playing football.

In any case, Mahomes has solidified his status as one of the greatest players to ever play football and that sentiment should only get louder if he successfully leads the Chiefs to the first-ever three-peat in Super Bowl history.