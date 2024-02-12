Patrick Mahomes is the Michael Jordan of football.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship with a thrilling overtime win over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This game was by no means a walk in the park for the Chiefs, who found themselves down 10-0 at one point in the first half before ultimately slicing the lead to seven before halftime; however, Mahomes and his teammates never seemed to lose their poise down the stretch, winning the game in overtime with a game-winning pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

After the game, Tony Romo, who was a commentator for the game on the CBS broadcast, made a lofty comparison to Mahomes pertaining to the basketball world.

“He is the best. He is the standard. He is the Michael Jordan!” said Romo on the broadcast, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, there are certainly distinct similarities between the career paths of Patrick Mahomes and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who won six NBA championships during his illustrious career during the 1990s. Mahomes now is halfway to that total at the age of 38, and just a little under halfway to the total reached by New England Patriots icon Tom Brady during his run in the NFL.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have now won two straight championships and three out of the last five despite looking at times like a shell of themselves. They will look to threepeat next season.