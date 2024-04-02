The Kansas City Chiefs are known as one of the most versatile offensive teams in the National Football League, and Coach Andy Reid's scheme is a big part of it. The Chiefs seem to plug in and play different players at different positions effortlessly, with some sticking around for years and others coming and going as they please.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs agreed to terms with a big-name running back who will be familiar to any NFL fan and fantasy football player, eschewing fellow big name free agent RB JK Dobbins in the process.
The decision came on the heels of a visit from Dobbins to the Chiefs' organization that did not result in an immediate signing. The news was preceded by reports of a new Patrick Mahomes backup agreeing to terms with Coach Reid and the Chiefs.
On Tuesday, the newest update was revealed: the Chiefs have brought back franchise star Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a short-term deal.
Edwards-Helaire Returning to Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire was drafted in 2020 from the Louisiana State Tigers as the 32nd pick in the first round.
On Tuesday, reporter Tom Pelissero revealed the latest news: Edwards-Helaire is being brought back on a one-year deal to continue his run with the Super Bowl champs. Edwards-Helaire is 24 years old and has been a starter in recent years for the Chiefs franchise.
The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with their former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 1-year deal, sources say. Their starter until midway through 2022 is back for another shot. pic.twitter.com/RpxrXppmjm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matthew Nagy started Isiah Pacheco in the running back slot last season and it paid off for Coach Reid's team. Pacheco racked up over 900 yards on the ground and became the dynamic weapon the team needed to institute a powerful running back by committee approach that got the job done in the regular season and beyond.
The Chiefs' offense was led by another 4,000 plus yard season from quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they won a second straight matchup in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers under Reid, four years after the two teams' first meet-up in the big game.
Edwards-Helaire's Outlook for 2024-2025
Edwards-Helaire took a backseat to both Pacheco and Mahomes last season, finishing as the Chiefs' third-leading rusher behind the starting RB and QB.
Next season could be an even bigger one for the still young Edwards-Helaire as he seeks to improve upon last season's stat totals. Edwards-Helaire had his two best rushing seasons in his first and second years in the NFL, respectively, totaling over 1,300 yards between them.
The Chiefs don't necessarily need him to improve on his statistical totals next season but giving Edwards-Helaire more carries is a key opportunity for Reid and Nagy to morph the Chief's offense into one built more on power than the finesse and speed of Pacheco, if needed.
The 5-foot-7, 200-plus pound longtime Chiefs running back won't be mistaken for Jamaal Charles or Priest Holmes anytime soon, but he has the skills and experience to be whatever Mahomes and the Chiefs need him to be next season, and that's just part of what makes him an important member of the Super Bowl champs' roster when called upon.