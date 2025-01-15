Having kids can be hard, as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes know, but Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid promises it can get harder with more children.

During a recent press conference, Reid addressed his star quarterback becoming a father of three. It sounds like Mahomes is going about it business as usual. However, Reid knows it only gets more difficult with the more children you add.

“Once you have three [kids], four and five are easy,” said Reid. “That's what I told him. You made three. Add a couple more, [and] we'll talk.”

On Monday, January 13, 2025, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third kid, Golden Raye. This happened while the Chiefs were on their bye week they earned as the top seed in the AFC.

Soon, the Chiefs will play the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Previously, the teams faced in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs won the game 27-19.

Chiefs' pairing of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

Together, Reid and Mahomes have become one of the scariest duos in the NFL. Reid had success prior to Mahomes coming along, making it to five NFC Championships while coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Mahomes helped revitalize Reid's career. Together, they have won three Super Bowls and are looking for their third in a row. They also made a Super Bowl that they have lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Currently, the Chiefs are attempting the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. They will first have to beat the Texans to move on to the AFC Championship game.

When Mahomes was drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, he was the backup to Alex Smith. He was given one start, leading the Chiefs in their Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos.

Starting in 2018, the Chiefs gave the keys to Mahomes and never looked back. In his first season as the starter, Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. He received several accolades for his performance, including NFL MVP.

The 2024 NFL season wasn't always pretty for the Chiefs. They did start the season 9-0 before suffering their first loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Statistically, it wasn't one of Mahomes' strongest seasons. He threw for 3,928 yards, a career-low for him as a starter, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, the team did go 15-2 and earned the first seed in the AFC.