The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed an almost effortlessly dominant season in 2024. Even after essentially conceding the season finale against the Denver Broncos by resting their starters, the Chiefs finished with a 15-2 record and the top seed in the AFC. The 15 wins are the most in franchise history and the number one seed earned Kansas City a first round bye, allowing the team additional time to heal up.

The two full weeks of rest seem to have paid off, as all Chiefs players who had been dealing with injuries at the end of the regular season returned to a full practice on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. Only wideout Mecole Hardman was limited and he remains on injured reserve.

The Chiefs were pretty banged up heading into Week 18 as Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a sore ankle, Isiah Pacheco had a rib injury, Chris Jones was nursing a calf and D.J. Humphries had a hamstring strain. Kansas City rested the majority of its starters against Denver in the last game of the regular season. That strategy not only worked for the Chiefs but helped the Broncos as well, as Denver needed a Week 18 win to reach the playoffs.

KC’s decision was easy to make given the team’s extensive injuries and the fact that the Chiefs had already locked up the top seed in the AFC heading into the season finale. Mahomes had been dealing with a nagging ankle injury sustained in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. While he left that game early, he didn’t miss a start until Week 18.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are rested and healthy for the playoffs

Clearly, Mahomes’ health is of paramount importance to the Chiefs. The three-time champion is already considered the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP this season. However, he wasn’t the only noteworthy player hampered by injury at the end of the year.

Running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a rib injury in Week 17’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pachecho was forced from the game in the second half due to the ailment and he too was given Week 18 off to rest up.

On the defensive side of the ball, star DL Chris Jones hurt his calf in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans. The injury sidelined him for the final two weeks of the regular season. But now, with that time to rest and the bye week to further heal up, Jones is back at practice and ready to take on the Houston Texans in the Divisional round this weekend.

While Mahomes didn’t make the Pro Bowl in 2024 amid a statistical drop off this season, the Chiefs looked as dominant as ever, rolling to 15-1 before resting everyone in Week 18. Now the team will be fully healthy as they prepare to play the AFC South-winning Texans on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs are looking to win their third straight Super Bowl title, a feat that has never before been accomplished in the NFL.