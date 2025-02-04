Wouldn’t it be weird if Patrick Mahomes won a third straight Super Bowl and then decided to play baseball? For now, Mahomes said he’s not worried about the GOAT legacy. However, Stephen A. Smith said the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can earn the GOAT title with a Super Bowl 59 win against the Eagles.

Smith said it’s a done deal if the Chiefs win Sunday, according to a post on X by First Take.

“I’m sorry,” Smith said. “I don’t see how you can put anybody ahead of Patrick Mahomes. If Patrick Mahomes goes out there. Balls out. And the Kansas City Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes chasing greatness

Smith shut down the talk of Mahomes’ youth. He said it doesn’t matter, pointing to the fact Tom Brady’s career with the Patriots had a long dry spell without a Super Bowl title.

“Patrick Mahomes can’t help that he hasn’t been in the league 20 years yet,” Smith said of the Chiefs' star. “You keep talking about the sustained excellence of Tom Brady. And I’m certainly not here to take away from my brother. But he went 10 years without a Super Bowl title, from 2004 to 2014. He lost two Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011 to the New York Giants. One of the times (the Patriots) were undefeated during the regular season. That’s on the resume, too.”

Smith detailed the accomplishments of Mahomes in his seven seasons as an NFL starter. The Chiefs drafted Mahomes at No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Just for fun, let’s notice who the Chicago Bears took at No. 2: quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. San Francisco grabbed defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3. The Tennessee Titans selected receiver Corey Davis at No. 5. The Los Angeles Chargers picked receiver Mike Williams at No. 7. And the Cincinnati Bengals, bless their hearts, took receiver John Ross at No. 9.

There were some pretty good picks among the other pre-Mahomes selections: Myles Garrett at No. 1, Leonard Fournette at No. 4 to Jacksonville, Jamal Adams at No. 6 to the Jets, and Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 to the Panthers.

Patrick Mahomes has been on a roll for seven years

Mahomes didn’t play in 2017, but took off flying in his second season with the Chiefs.

“Seven years as a starter,” Smith said. “He’s never lost a division title. He’s going to the AFC Championship game every single year. This will be his fifth Super Bowl. In the four Super Bowls he’s been to, he’s won three of them. You got 17 postseason wins in seven years, second all time. He surpassed Joe Montana, bro. Then you look at him. Three Super Bowl MVPs. Two regular season MVPs.

“When you look at what he has accomplished in the first seven years of his career, this man ends up doing something … that has never been achieved in the history of the National Football League,” Smith said. “Which means three-peating as a champion. Like (Michael) Jordan.”