Does Steve Spagnuolo have interest in taking one more shot as a head coach in the NFL?

With a Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, we've arrived at the point where it's fair to make five pretty weighty statements:

The Kansas City Chiefs are indeed a dynasty Patrick Mahomes is the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, with only Tom Brady ahead of him Andy Reid is officially on the shortlist of coaches whose busts could be featured on the Mount Rushmore of NFL head coaches Travis Kelce is officially on the shortlist of players whose busts could be featured on the Mount Rushmore of NFL pass-catchers Steve Spagnuolo is one of the most accomplished assistant coaches in NFL history

Those first four points are likely ones you've seen debated on TV or written about by folks like myself ad nauseam over the course of the last week, but the Spagnuolo point is one that is seemingly flying under the radar. Steve Spagnuolo has now won four Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator — three in the last five years with the Chiefs, and one with the New York Giants in 2007 — which means he's the only coordinator in NFL history with four Super Bowl rings. But after achieving so much success as the right hand man to Andy Reid (and before him, Tom Coughlin), does Spags have interest in attempting to lead a team of his own to a Super Bowl title?

“I’ve been asked this question a lot, I’ll answer it the same way. Absolutely would want to,” Spagnuolo said during an interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “The answer to the question is yes, but I always follow up with this. If it never happens and it’s God’s will that I continue to do what I’m doing, I’m a blessed man.”

Steve Spagnuolo knows firsthand that there's no guarantee that success would automatically follow him if he were to take a head coaching job. After serving two seasons as the New York Giants defensive coordinator, Spagnuolo got the head coaching job for the then St. Louis Rams. In three seasons in St. Louis, the Rams went 10-38, and after a 2-14 season in 2011, Rams owner Stan Kroenke fired Spagnuolo.

“We’re prideful guys in this business. It wasn’t a success when I was in St. Louis, although I think what gets lost in this is when we went from Year One to Year Two, in that second year in 2010, had we won the last game of the season we’re in the playoffs and hosting a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. It didn’t happen, then we hit the lockout and things didn’t go well and we were gone.”

The grass is not always greener on the other side, and that's particularly true for anyone who has been fortunate enough to be along for this ride in Kansas City. Matt Nagy was on the staff from 2013 to 2017, and departed right before Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. After coaching in Chicago for four seasons, Nagy's returned to the Chiefs staff and won two Super Bowls. Eric Bieniemy was the Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, won two Super Bowls with Kansas City, went to Washington, and after one season, is out of a job.

Would the same fate be waiting for Steve Spagnuolo? It's certainly possible.