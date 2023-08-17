Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a “Chiefsaholic,” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 19 different counts, including for money laundering, armed robbery, bank theft, and transporting stolen goods across state lines.

Babudar had been on the run for three months before the FBI finally got a hold of him in early July near Sacramento. Babudar supposedly used the funds he gained from laundering money to attend many Chiefs games. He became known for the gray wolf suit he wore to Kansas City games.

“Babudar, known as Chiefsaholic on social media, wore a gray wolf suit to games and often was shown on broadcasts. In a criminal complaint unsealed in July, Babudar was linked to six robberies and two attempted robberies during a nine-month stretch from March 2, 2022, in Clive, Iowa, to Dec. 16, 2022, in Bixby, Oklahoma, where he was first arrested. In total, authorities allege Babudar stole more than $800,000,” per David Purdum of ESPN.

Babudar's defense attorney, Matthew T. Merryman, issued a statement following the indictment.

“The government's announcement today of its 19-count indictment provides an unfair and unjust portrayal of Xaviar,” Matthew T. Merryman said. “The truth is that since 2018 Xaviar Babudar, aka “ChiefsAholic” has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe. It's now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar's life, and his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom,” via David Purdum.