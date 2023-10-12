Travis Kelce's status for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 clash against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night remains up in the air at this point. The latest update regarding Kelce's injury status is that he's still questionable, although he's trending upward and there's a chance the Chiefs could enlist his services against a division opponent.

But with fantasy managers and fans scrounging for whatever hint there may be that points to Kelce's status for later tonight, Taylor Swift's availability for the Chiefs-Broncos clash could end up being a telltale sign of whether or not the star tight end is active. To that end, Swifties will then be delighted to hear that the pop icon will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, according to TMZ.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Taylor plans to travel to Missouri to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and The Denver Broncos,” TMZ wrote.

Will Travis Kelce play vs. Broncos?

Does this automatically mean that Travis Kelce will be active for the Chiefs' Thursday night battle against the Broncos? Perhaps not. Kelce will be in attendance either way, and Kelce is inextricably linked to the Chiefs franchise at this point, so Taylor Swift, in the process of rooting for Kansas City will be rooting either way for her significant other, even if he decides to sit out.

But all indicators point to the fact that the 34-year old Chiefs tight end will be active against the Broncos, and Swift's impending attendance for that matchup is just further evidence to that fact. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network expects Kelce to play after he was a limited participant in practice three times over the past week.

And it's not like the injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings was deemed serious at the time; in fact, Travis Kelce was able to return from the ankle injury to finish that game off, which means that the Chiefs may merely be keeping their cards close to the vest approaching their matchup against the Broncos. But now with Taylor Swift's attendance plan out for the world to see, Kelce should be, more likely than not, available for selection on Thursday night.