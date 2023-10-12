As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, one big question looms over the contest. No, it's not, is Taylor Swift going to be there. But Swift's rumored beau, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, is questionable for the divisional clash against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. The question is, is Travis Kelce playing tonight against the Broncos?

Chiefs: Travis Kelce injury status vs Broncos

Kelce, listed as questionable, is “trending upward” for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Broncos, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero adds that the Chiefs expect Kelce, who logged three limited practices this week, to play tonight, barring any setbacks.

While not the official word on Kelce, it's certainly encouraging that Kansas City expects to have their top playmaker out on the field, especially considering the injury scare they were dealt during their Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Chiefs: Travis Kelce injury scare vs Vikings

Kelce suffered a non-contact ankle injury after hauling in a reception against the Vikings on second down with under two minutes to go in the first half of the Chiefs' Week 5 game against the Vikings.

Kelce limped off the field and slammed his helmet in frustration as he headed to the Kansas City locker room.

Given the way his cleat appeared to get stuck awkwardly to the turf, many feared the injury to Kelce was a serious one.

However, halftime of the Chiefs-Vikings game was just what the doctor ordered, as the All-Pro tight end returned to the action, even recording a touchdown catch in the third quarter to help lead Kansas City to victory.

The fact that Kelce was able to return to the game last week, albeit with the ankle taped, bodes well for his chances of suiting up against Denver.

What to do with Travis Kelce in Fantasy Football

You likely don't need me to say this, but you're starting Kelce in fantasy football if he's active against the Broncos.

He ranks third among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards and leads all tight ends in touchdown catches this season, despite playing through a knee injury to start the year and managing the ankle issue during the Chiefs-Vikings game.

Kelce has been his usual dependable self, managing to provide fantasy managers with a safe floor of at least 10-plus half-PPR points in three of four games this season.

The Broncos defense allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in 2022, a trend that has continued into this year, as they've yielded the sixth-most, including the fourth-most red zone targets.

Even if a report comes out that says Kelce will play limited snaps, you're still starting him. He's the best tight end in the NFL with an elite red zone role against a bad defense. Don't overthink it.