Another Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City means another appearance by Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s home game. The superstar pop singer was in a luxury box with Brittany Mahomes, and the two were celebrating a big play by the Chiefs early in the game.

This handshake between Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife

Brittany after the Chiefs TD 😂pic.twitter.com/rC2pJWf75t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

The pair enjoyed a high five and what looked like a scripted hand shake after Patrick Mahomes threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter. The handshake did not appear to go very well as Taylor Swift and Mahomes were out of rhythm. However, the two seemed to rescue the maneuver by high-fiving the other fans in the luxury box shortly thereafter.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes now have a secret handshake pic.twitter.com/Lx8ZgsB2fH — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 22, 2023

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have their own celebration handshake now. 2023 is wild. pic.twitter.com/rOLHQDuXnf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 22, 2023

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs were involved in a high-scoring first half against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs built a 24-17 lead at the end of the first half against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Mahomes appeared to be on his way to his best game of the season as he completed 20 of 23 passes for 321 yards with 3 TDs and 1 interception. Kelce also had a brilliant first half in front of Swift, catching 9 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Swift was seen wearing a bracelet with Kelce’s No. 87 emblazoned on it, along with a couple of hearts. The hearts on the bracelet would provide further confirmation on the status of Kelce and Swift having a romantic relationship. The pop singer and the All-Pro tight end have not confirmed anything with a statement, but the consistent appearances at the Chiefs games speaks for itself.