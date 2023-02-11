Travis Kelce will have a grand opportunity to bolster his legacy in the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming Super Bowl 57 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce could call it a career today, and he would undoubtedly be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He holds a multitude of records in his career, including the most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL playoff history (1,467).

Some players do not care at all about how they will be remembered once they hang it up. For Kelce, he does pay much attention to his legacy, and he is in sheer awe that he is even in “that light.”

“I’ve always wanted that legacy of being the greatest ever since I was a kid,” Kelce told SiriusXM NFL Radio ahead of Super Bowl 57. “I think the stats, the numbers, all the things you accomplish, that’s how you’re kind of measured when it’s all said and done.

“That’s kind of how I measured guys growing up, and it’s a cool thing to be recognized in that light.”

The Chiefs tight end added that his Super Bowl record is the one stat that he currently has his mind on, as he “just wants to be above .500.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler has tallied 1,514 receiving yards in 19 total games played so far this season, including the playoffs.