Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a stunned reaction when he saw Shohei Ohtani's insane $700 million Dodgers deal

Shohei Ohtani is signing a mind-boggling 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency and the reactions are pouring in from across all sports. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding Ohtani's massive deal on social media:

$700 million is an insane amount of money. Ohtani’s deal marks the largest contract signed by any professional athlete in terms of total value, shattering the largest MLB contract and even exceeding Lionel Messi’s 2017 contract with FC Barcelona by an estimated $26 million. So it's no surprise that the reactions are coming in fast and furious.

Of course, Mahomes isn't doing too badly himself with the Chiefs. In his recently restructured contract with the Chiefs, he receives $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. That is the most in NFL history over a four-year span. The compensation is guaranteed and with escalators, he could get up to $218.1 million by the end of 2026.

Mahomes' contract still has nine years remaining on his contract, but the restructure puts him back into the range of top quarterbacks. The Chiefs and Mahomes will likely renegotiate down the line after 2026.

Of course, it's doubtful that he'll ever see Ohtani money from the Chiefs or any other NFL franchise. A contract like the one that Ohtani agreed to on Saturday has never been seen before an potentially may never be seen again – at least in America. But Mahomes certainly is earning what he is worth relative to other stars in the NFL.

Up next for Mahomes and the Chiefs – they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.