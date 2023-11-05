Veteran tight end Travis Kelce gave a legendary compliment to the Chiefs' defense after KC beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 7-2 after beating the highly regarded Miami Dolphins in an AFC matchup. Travis Kelce made history in the process. Kelce passed former Chiefs tight end and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for most receiving yards in Kansas City history. Amid his incredible accomplishment, Kelce praised the Chiefs' defense for their effort this season.

Travis Kelce sings praises to Kansas City's defense

After the Dolphins game, the veteran tight end had this to say about his team's defensive play:

“I can probably tell you, halfway through the season, that this is the best defense I've ever played with,” Kelce said, per Nate Taylor. That is quite a bold take considering Kelce has been part of two Chiefs Super Bowl teams.

Kelce's praises are fitting after Kansas City stopped one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins entered the game as the team with the most passing yards, rushing yards, and total touchdowns in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa has been on a spree for Miami the entire season. The 25-year-old leads the NFL in passing yards so far during the 2023-4 season.

In addition, Tyreke Hill has the most receiving yards in the league. Despite the Dolphins' offensive might, the Chiefs were able to contain them and get the win in Week 9.

Trent McDuffie led Kansas City's defense with eight solo tackles and two assists. Star DT Chris Jones had an off day with just one assist, but it did not matter. The Chiefs made a great team effort and got stops when it counted.

Like Travis Kelce, KC fans are excited about what the team's potential after Sunday's win.