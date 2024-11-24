Even though TV broadcasters have all the camera angles at their disposal and an army of staff helping them deliver the best commentary and production possible, they're still people–fallible people. And when we see anything brightly colored yellow on a football field, our first instinct is to believe that yellow item is a penalty flag. Not so fast, Ian Eagle of the CBS broadcast team. What are those?! Those are just the yellow cleats or “penalty shoes” of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

Expand Tweet

Are those shoes “Air Ronald McDonalds” or perhaps “Golden Arches”? That'd be a pretty subliminal ad campaign.

Chiefs are cruising into the playoffs

After Kansas City's first loss of the season, one might believe the pressure is dialed back. The heightened expectations of going undefeated could have worn this team down, but where do the Chiefs continue to find the motivation after back-to-back championships?

However, assuming the Chiefs are searching for motivation even in weeks before going up against the Carolina Panthers would be wrong. Kelce went off on his New Heights podcast about the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t give a f—k how your body is feeling, I don’t give a f—k where your mentality is off the field, when you step in that building we are here to figure s—t out,” Kelce said. “We are here to get better as football players for the football team. I think that is a mentality going forward that everybody has to be a part of top down.

“Myself included, I think I have to be the leader that I’ve been in the past and hold myself accountable so that everybody sees how it’s done.Knowing that we’ve got a lot of new faces and a lot of rookies and what not. Sometimes you just need that smack in the face it is what it is. Sometimes you just need that smack in the face to lock in and know that this is an any given Sunday type of league.”

The 9-1 Chiefs are as hungry as ever, at least that's how Kelce described it.

“You don’t think about, ‘oh, I really want to win this game so I can remain undefeated,'” Kelce said. “No, we want to win this game because we have a lot of really close football games against the Buffalo Bills and we love f–king competing against them because they’re one of the best teams in the league. I get fired up playing against the best teams in the NFL and I was fired up for this one — and I didn’t play my best.”

The Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 on Friday, November 29, at 3:00 p.m. EST.