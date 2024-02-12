Long called out the Chiefs tight end on the latest edition of the Green Light Podcast.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was caught in a heated moment with head coach Andy Reid following a costly turnover in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, everything ended up working out, as Kelce had a solid second half to help Kansas City to the 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

Now, in the latest edition of the Green Light Podcast, Chris Long, who is friends with Kelce, says it was a bad look for the Chiefs star:

“To see Travis bump Reid, which is a bad look, that’s our boy we love Travis, but he’ll be the first to say it.

That doesn’t absolve him in anyway, I understand everything now is like, “Are we going to let this guy off the hook in the media? What am I going to do to affect Travis Kelce’s day?” It was a bad look he wants that back I’m sure. They also have a relationship where I’m sure they’ve been together a long time, and AJ Brown’s point is absolutely correct, he’d be ran out of the gym if he did something like that. But special players get special treatment sometimes and special groups of people that have been together for a long time give each other a little more leeway. Like what would come of this that would satisfy people?”

While it was initially unknown what caused Kelce's anger, many were quick to assume he was mad because Reid took him off the field. The turnover probably made it worse since Kelce likely thought he could have scored at that moment.

Regardless, Reid did confirm to reporters in his postgame presser that Kelce simply wanted to go on the field as the star tight end told him, “Just put me in, I'll score, I'll score.” The Chiefs head coach did joke that it was a “cheap shot” from Kelce and that he was caught off-guard, hence he almost fell.