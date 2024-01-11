The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce dropped a truth bomb on why he decided to sit out last week vs. the Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Playoffs this Saturday at 8 p.m. Weather on Saturday is expected to be blisteringly cold with temperatures below ten degrees expected.

Chiefs lineman Chris Jones hit a sack related milestone last weekend that led to his hilarious reaction. Coach Andy Reid got brutally honest on what could be a historically cold day in KC this weekend.

On Wednesday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took to the airwaves of he and his brother Jason's podcast ‘New Heights' to discuss his decision to sit out his team's game vs. the Chargers, letting loose with an NSFW comment.

Kelce's Comments on Losing His ‘Record'

Kelce needed just 16 yards to complete his streak of 1,000 yard seasons that began in 2016.

He decided to sit out vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, allowing his streak to come to an end.

According to Wednesday's episode of the podcast, Kelce didn't really care about the record at all and instead wanted to see things from a different perspective.

“It just didn't feel right in my gut,” Kelce said. “If I can get some rest going into next week, stay off the turf out in LA, and just avoid some hits man, I'm all for that.”

“I don't give a s— about the record,” Travis Kelce said after being asked about whether ‘extending' his 1,000-yard streak really mattered to him.

“It's an arbitrary number,” Jason Kelce chimed in with after his brother's initial string of comments.

Chiefs Playoff Dynasty On the Line Saturday

The Chiefs haven't lost their opening game of the playoffs since 2017 against the Tennessee Titans under Coach Andy Reid, and have won two playoff games or more in each of the last four NFL Playoff seasons.

Their task is a tall one against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, which should make for compelling theater by the time kickoff rolls around.