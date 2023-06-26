We are still a few months away from the 2023-24 NFL season, but reigning Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is already in trash-talk mode. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end was discussing his and Patrircks Mahomes' upcoming golf clash with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in TNT's The Match but could not resist landing a jab on the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The message right now is we’ve never lost in Vegas,” Kelce says in reference to The Match's venue, per Levi Damien of RaidersWire. “On the golf course, as a team, we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament. And then obviously the Raiders, haven’t lost to the Raiders yet. I don’t even want to say yet, we just never lost in Vegas and that’s the bottom line.”

Ouch! This is a lot earlier than Raiders fans probably expected to be employed as a Chiefs punching bag. Kelce is not one to hold back, though, and did not actually say anything untrue. He is willing to take on all comers, whether that means the Golden State Warriors' iconic Splash Brothers duo or a mob of angry fans. With his lethal connection with Mahomes, he usually does not have to eat his words.

Though, that could change when KC piles into Allegiant Stadium for their annual road trip to Las Vegas this November. The team has undergone significant changes on offense, with Jimmy Garoppolo being brought in to help get the franchise back on a winning trajectory. Obviously, Travis Kelce is still not sweating the Raiders.

His attention is firmly on Curry and Thompson, as the future Hall of Famer makes his debut in The Match on Thursday, June 29th. If he and Patrick Mahomes pull out the victory, they can take their Sin City dominance into next season and then possibly all the way to the Super Bowl in 2024.