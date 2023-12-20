The Patriots crowd was quite receptive to Taylor Swift's attendance at Sunday's game.

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to pull out a competitive AFC matchup against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs' 27-17 victory improved their record to 9-5. Travis Kelce played his role well, but he was more impressed with how Patriots fans reacted to Taylor Swift during the game.

Taylor Swift received substantial love during their Chiefs-Patriots game

Travis Kelce discussed New England's crowd reaction to Taylor Swift's appearance at the game on his podcast with Jason Kelce:

“You don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for someone wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” Kelce said via New Heights, Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Of course, Kelce admitted there were likely those in attendance who were not fond of Swift.

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads who were booing, but for the most part, everybody was screaming their tail off.”

Kelce gave Patriots fans props for showing Swift love. Swift has reportedly enjoyed doing her New England performances, so it makes sense that she was met with such great support. The Chiefs will continue to need her support as they make their late-season push.

Kansas City has three more regular season games to bolster their record before the NFL Playoffs. If everything goes to plan, the team hopes to hoist its third Vince Lombardi Trophy in six years in February.

The Chiefs are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders in an interdivisional matchup on Christmas Day.