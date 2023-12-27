Is everything still fine in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been playing like Super Bowl champions of late. They have lost three of their last four games, putting their resilience and patience to the test. Kansas City isn't used to losing and struggling on the field, which was likely also why star tight end and Taylor Swift lover Travis Kelce threw his helmet at the bench during one moment in Week 16's meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

After that, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was caught on camera having a seemingly heated exchange with Kelce, though, he had already downplayed the incident (via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star).

Asked Andy Reid about the in-game exchange with Travis Kelce on the sideline: “He went back in and did a nice job. Things happen. Emotional game. Travis is emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit. But it all works out.”

The Chiefs have plenty of work to do and address if they are to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They still have not secured a spot in the playoffs through 16 weeks of football and are not playing as well as many expected them to be toward the final portion of the regular season. Frustrations are inevitable with the stretch the Chiefs are having, but they can still turn things around with two games left to play. Kansas City will look to get back up in Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals at home — the Chiefs' final home game before the playoffs — before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood in Week 18.