Kurt Warner doesn't hold back on his criticisms

Christmas Day games are some of the most watched matchups within a season. From players and fans to celebrities and other media personalities, the Holidays always have something special in store for those who follow football. During Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, former NFL star Kurt Warner had been tuning in. He didn't hold back, however, on his criticisms of the Chiefs:

“Watched Chiefs O (offense) & (it) could have been worst overall game by this O in (Patrick) Mahomes era,” Warner said in an X post.

He also praised the Raiders' defense before zeroing in once more on Mahomes and Kansas City.

“First, credit Raiders D (defense) who outcoached and outplayed KC (Kansas City). Secondly, KC was bad everywhere. PM2 (Mahomes) missed reads and throws, concepts were confusing, got manhandled upfront, etc. It's getting late people!”

The Chiefs fall short on Christmas Day

The Chiefs' loss primarily stemmed from the second quarter of the game, where the Raiders' defense managed to return back-to-back touchdowns coming from a fumble and an interception thrown by Mahomes. Before those costly turnovers, the defending Super Bowl champions were up 7-3 and they suddenly found themselves trying to climb out of a 17-7 hole in a span of seven seconds. They would not succeed, however, as the Raiders managed to secure the lead for the rest of the game.

Moving forward, the Chiefs now hold a 9-6 record. To be able to return to the Super Bowl and defend their crown, there's a high chance that Patrick Mahomes will have to win his first-ever career playoff road game. Kansas City plays the Cincinnati Bengals next week and ends their regular season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers the week after.