Travis Kelce is one of the Chiefs' potential selectees for the Pro Bowl, but Taylor Swift fans could help him overcome Tua Tagovailoa's votes.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a fine 2023-24 season as Week 14 of NFL action gears up. The Chiefs are 8-4 and are 1st in the AFC West. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce is having another great season. However, he is behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Pro Bowl voting. Kelce has a great advantage though: he can help from Taylor Swift fans (Swifties).

Could Taylor Swift fans help Chiefs' Travis Kelce jump in Pro Bowl voting?

Tua Tagovailoa leads the pack of potential Pro Bowl selectees with 59, 680 votes, per Bleacher Report. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is in fifth place with 38,720 votes. Kelce is not at the top of the list, but his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The 34-year-old end has 834 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 74 receptions (ranked 17th, 12th, and 22nd respectively). Kelce has played a significant part in Kansas City's winning record. If his production continues, he will have no problems spot-securing a Pro Bowl selection.

Kelce's early voter turnout can be increased by utilizing the fans of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Kelce and Swift's relationship has been a fairly public affair that has engaged football fans and Swifties alike. Can Swift's fans boost Kelce's voting numbers?

Regardless of what happens, the Chiefs' priority remains winning another Super Bowl. Kansas City will be one of the favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. However, the team will have stiff competition with the dominance of the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to KC in the 2023 championship.

Can Travis Kelce and the Chiefs maintain their play to make it to the NFL's biggest stage?